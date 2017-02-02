Bank Of Japan Minutes On Tap For Friday

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Friday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on December 19 and 20, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.





At the meeting, the BoJ kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as expected and raised its assessment of the economy.

The board voted to maintain the central bank's target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.

The BoJ board also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.

Japan also will see January results for the services and composite PMIs from Nikkei; in December, their scores were 52.3 and 52.8, respectively.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

South Korea will provide December numbers for current account; in November, the current account surplus was $8.99 billion.

Australia will see January results for the Performance of Service Index from AiG; in December, the index score was 57.7.

China will see January figures for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin; in December, the index score was 51.9.

Hong Kong will release December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales were down 5.6 percent on year.

