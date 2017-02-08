Bank Of France Sees 0.3% Growth In Q1

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy is set to expand at a slightly slower pace in the first three months of the year versus the previous quarter, the Bank of France signaled Wednesday.





Gross domestic product is expected to grow 0.3 percent in the first quarter, according to the bank's first estimate. French economic growth had doubled to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The monthly survey of the Bank of France also showed that industrial sentiment deteriorated in January, defying expectations for improvement, as output fell. The corresponding index dropped to 101 from 102, while economists had forecast 103.

Order books remain good and business leaders expect output growth in February, the survey said.

The confidence indicator for the services sector held steady at 101 in January, as activity grew and employment increased. Firms expect further improvement in February.

The sentiment indicator was stable at 100 for the construction sector as activity stagnated, partly due to difficult weather. However, orders books expanded and firms expect output growth in February.

