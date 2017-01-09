Erweiterte Funktionen


Bank Of France Maintains Q4 2016 Growth Estimate At 0.4%




09.01.17 12:41
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy likely grew 0.4 percent in the final three months of 2016, amid an improvement in industrial production and construction, the Bank of France reaffirmed in a report on Monday.


Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the bank said, retaining its earlier estimate. In the third quarter, the economy expanded 0.2 percent after 0.1 percent growth in the previous three months.


The industrial confidence index rose to 102 in December from 101 in November, the bank said, while economists had forecast no change in the reading.


The services confidence index was unchanged at 99. The construction confidence index also held steady in December, at 100.


Business leaders are looking forward to an increase in production in January, while services are expected to progress at a subdued pace. Construction business is expected to grow, but modestly.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:38 , dpa-AFX
Global Payments Lifts FY17 Outlook; Stock U [...]
13:36 , dpa-AFX
CEVA Q4 Earnings Exceed Prior Guidance
13:29 , dpa-AFX
Verband: Fernbusse bringen Imagegewinn - aber [...]
13:22 , dpa-AFX
Global Payments Inc. Reveals 37% Advance I [...]
13:18 , dpa-AFX
Yen Strengthens Against Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...