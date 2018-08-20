Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer deeply saddened about passing away of Kofi Annan

Wien/Seoul/Genf (ots) - The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizensin Vienna, together with its Co-Chairmen Ban Ki-moon and HeinzFischer and its Board Members are deeply shocked and saddened aboutthe sudden and unexpected passing away of Kofi Annan, the 7thSecretary General of the United Nations. His lifelong dedication forworld peace and human rights will not be forgotten and his worktowards achieving these goals will last on through the extraordinarywork of his whole lifetime and the continued work of the Kofi AnnanFoundation.In these difficult times our heartfelt condolences go out to NaneAnnan, his family and friends.Today the World has lost a great human being and an extraordinarymind.Ban Ki-moon & Heinz FischerRückfragehinweis:Maximilian LehmannBan Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizensmaximilian.lehmann@bankimooncentre.org+43 664 916 3287www.bankimooncentre.org*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHERINHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***Original-Content von: Ban Ki-Moon Centre for Global Citizens, übermittelt durch news aktuell