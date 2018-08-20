Erweiterte Funktionen
Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer deeply saddened about passing away of Kofi Annan
20.08.18 08:53
Wien/Seoul/Genf (ots) - The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens
in Vienna, together with its Co-Chairmen Ban Ki-moon and Heinz
Fischer and its Board Members are deeply shocked and saddened about
the sudden and unexpected passing away of Kofi Annan, the 7th
Secretary General of the United Nations. His lifelong dedication for
world peace and human rights will not be forgotten and his work
towards achieving these goals will last on through the extraordinary
work of his whole lifetime and the continued work of the Kofi Annan
Foundation.
In these difficult times our heartfelt condolences go out to Nane
Annan, his family and friends.
Today the World has lost a great human being and an extraordinary
mind.
Ban Ki-moon & Heinz Fischer
Rückfragehinweis:
Maximilian Lehmann
Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens
maximilian.lehmann@bankimooncentre.org
+43 664 916 3287
www.bankimooncentre.org
