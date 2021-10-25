Erweiterte Funktionen



Ballard Power Systems - Decarbonising heavy-duty mobility




25.10.21 09:28
Edison Investment Research

The European Commission’s ‘Fit for 55’ package and the US Department of Energy’s Earthshot programme, which were both announced this summer, identify the use of hydrogen as an energy source as key to achieving carbon dioxide emissions reductions in hard-to-abate sectors. Ballard is well placed to benefit from greater hydrogen adoption since it has already commercialised its fuel cell technology, and the c 3,500 buses and trucks powered by its fuel cells have driven over 100m kilometres between them. Importantly, Ballard is focused on heavy- and medium-duty motive applications including bus, truck, rail and marine, where fuel cells are a compelling zero-emission option because of range and refuelling times.

Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB) - Massives Kaufsignal
Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Ballard Power


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,57 € 13,42 € 0,15 € +1,12% 25.10./13:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0585861085 A0RENB 34,80 € 10,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,57 € +1,12%  13:13
Stuttgart 13,48 € +0,94%  12:59
Frankfurt 13,50 € +0,75%  12:56
Düsseldorf 13,47 € +0,30%  12:01
Xetra 13,54 € -0,04%  12:59
Berlin 13,36 € -0,60%  08:08
NYSE 15,62 $ -4,11%  22.10.21
Nasdaq 15,63 $ -4,11%  22.10.21
AMEX 15,615 $ -4,23%  22.10.21
Hannover 13,36 € -4,64%  08:02
München 13,36 € -4,88%  08:00
Hamburg 13,36 € -5,52%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Psychedelics und Cannabis Hot Stock verbessert sexuelle Gesundheit. Nach 2.064% mit Pfizer ($PFE) und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth ($CGC)

Love Pharma Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14553 Ballard Power Systems lebt no. 22.10.21
5454 Mobilität 2020 von Tesla bis B. 23.08.21
65 Jetzt in die Zukunft investieren 10.06.21
112 Ballard Power / WKN: A0REN. 15.05.21
35 Löschung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...