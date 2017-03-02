Ball To Cease Production At Beverage Packaging Unit In Recklinghausen, Germany

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ball":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BLL) said that it intends to cease production at the company's Recklinghausen, Germany, facilities at the end of July 2017 and only after due negotiation and agreement with the Works Council.



Customers currently supported by the Recklinghausen beverage container and end plants will be supplied by other Ball facilities in Europe.

The Recklinghausen site opened in 1968. The beverage can and end facilities employ approximately 360 people. Ball intends to carry out the proposed closure in a respectful and socially acceptable way, and to support employees through various measures.

