Ball Corporation Bottom Line Rises 37% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ball":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $155 million, or $0.87 per share. This was up from $113 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 39.2% to $2.52 billion. This was up from $1.81 billion last year.

Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $155 Mln. vs. $113 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.80 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q4): $2.52 Bln vs. $1.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 39.2%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM