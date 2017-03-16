Balfour Beatty Turns To Profit In FY16, Revenues Edges Down

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Balfour Beatty":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY.



L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit was 8 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 199 million pounds. Profit per share was 3.5 pence, compared to loss of 30.1 pence a year ago.

Underlying pre-tax profit was 60 million pounds, compared to loss of 123 million pounds last year. Underlying profit per share was 7.0 pence, compared to loss of 19.8 pence last year.

Revenue declined slightly to 6.923 billion pounds from 6.955 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying revenues grew 4 percent to 8.53 billion pounds from 8.24 billion pounds last year. At constant exchange rates, underlying revenues dropped 3 percent.

Order book climbed 15 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent at constant exchange rates to 12.7 billion pounds.

The Board took the decision to suspend the dividend in 2015. Following dividend reinstatement, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 1.8 pence per share, giving a total recommended dividend for the year of 2.7 pence per share.

Further, the company presented a favorable medium and long term market outlook.

Looking ahead, Leo Quinn, Group Chief Executive, said, "....All this positions us for future profitable growth. During the next two-year phase of Build to Last, we expect to achieve industry-standard margins and over the medium term, industry-leading performance."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM