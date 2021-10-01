Baker Steel Resources Trust - Several IPOs of portfolio projects on the horizon

Erweiterte Funktionen


01.10.21 15:00
Edison Investment Research

Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT) posted a solid 29.2% NAV total return over the 12 months to end-June 2021, primarily supported by revaluations at end-2020 and new funding rounds at project level (eg Tungsten West and First Tin). BSRT’s portfolio is maturing with several projects nearing construction or production stage (eg Bilboes, Futura Resources and Tungsten West, representing c 51% of the NAV), making them ripe for an exit or monetisation. Meanwhile, BSRT has not invested in any new project so far this year as new investments are dependent on portfolio realisations, notably of Bilboes, which has been delayed.

