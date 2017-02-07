Baker Hughes January Worldwide Rig Count Rises

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.02.17 12:27
dpa-AFX


HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Inc.

(BHI) reported that worldwide rig count for January 2017 was 1,918, up 146 from the 1,772 counted in December 2016 and also up 27 from the 1,891 counted in January 2016.


The international rig count for January 2017 was 933, down 112 from the 1,045 counted in the year-ago period. The international offshore rig count for the month was 206, down 36 from the 242 counted in January 2016.


The average U.S. rig count for January 2017 was 683, up 29 from the 654 counted in January 2016. The average Canadian rig count for December 2016 was 302, up 110 from the 192 counted in January 2016.


