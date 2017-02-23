Erweiterte Funktionen
Baidu.com Inc. Bottom Line Declines 82% In Q4
23.02.17 22:53
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at RMB4.61 billion, or RMB13.23 per share. This was lower than RMB25.05 billion, or RMB72.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Revenue held steady at RMB18.21 billion
Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): RMB4.61 Bln. vs. RMB25.05 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.6% -EPS (Q4): RMB13.23 vs. RMB72.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.7% -Revenue (Q4): RMB18.21 Bln vs. RMB18.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|184,64 $
|186,01 $
|-1,37 $
|-0,74%
|23.02./23:54
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0567521085
|A0F5DE
|201,00 $
|154,79 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|174,59 €
|-0,92%
|23.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|175,92 €
|+0,27%
|23.02.17
|Hamburg
|175,92 €
|+0,27%
|23.02.17
|Hannover
|175,92 €
|+0,27%
|23.02.17
|Stuttgart
|174,28 €
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|München
|175,49 €
|-0,25%
|23.02.17
|Berlin
|176,26 €
|-0,63%
|23.02.17
|Xetra
|176,75 €
|-0,70%
|23.02.17
|Nasdaq
|184,64 $
|-0,74%
|23.02.17
|Frankfurt
|174,144 €
|-1,17%
|23.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|86
|Baidu Chinas Suchmaschine WK.
|30.08.16
|3
|Baidu - wie lange noch?
|20.03.15
|55
|Baidu am Boden ..bereit für ein.
|12.02.15
|26
|Baidu.com
|18.11.11
|2
|Baidu irgendwann auf Google N.
|16.04.11