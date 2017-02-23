Baidu.com Inc. Bottom Line Declines 82% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.02.17 22:53
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) announced earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.


The company said its earnings came in at RMB4.61 billion, or RMB13.23 per share. This was lower than RMB25.05 billion, or RMB72.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Revenue held steady at RMB18.21 billion


Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): RMB4.61 Bln. vs. RMB25.05 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.6% -EPS (Q4): RMB13.23 vs. RMB72.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.7% -Revenue (Q4): RMB18.21 Bln vs. RMB18.21 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



