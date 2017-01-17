Baidu Appoints Qi Lu As Group President And COO

Erweiterte Funktionen



17.01.17 02:55
dpa-AFX


REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) said it appointed Qi Lu as Group President and Chief Operating Officer, in charge of products, technology, sales, marketing and operations, effective immediately.


Prior to joining Baidu, Dr. Lu served as Microsoft's Global Executive Vice President and led one of Microsoft's three business units.


Dr. Lu joined Yahoo! in 1998 and later became Senior Vice President in charge of search and advertising technologies, and subsequently became Executive Vice President in 2007. In 2009 he joined Microsoft as President of its Online Services Group. In 2013, Dr. Lu was appointed as Microsoft's Global Executive Vice President and was put in charge of its Office business.


