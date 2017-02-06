Badger Meter Inc. Profit Advances 11% In Q4
06.02.17 22:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $6.11 million, or $0.21 per share. This was higher than $5.48 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $93.10 million. This was down from $95.77 million last year.
Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $6.11 Mln. vs. $5.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $93.10 Mln vs. $95.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,45 $
|39,20 $
|-0,75 $
|-1,91%
|06.02./23:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0565251081
|863871
|39,85 $
|29,30 $