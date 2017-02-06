Badger Meter Inc. Profit Advances 11% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $6.11 million, or $0.21 per share. This was higher than $5.48 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $93.10 million. This was down from $95.77 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $6.11 Mln. vs. $5.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.21 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $93.10 Mln vs. $95.77 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.8%

