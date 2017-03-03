Erweiterte Funktionen


Baby Rattles Recalled For Choking Risk




04.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kids II have announced a voluntary recall of 680,000 Kid II Oball Rattles due to a potential choking hazard.


Oball Rattle Model 81031 sold after January 1, 2016 has been recalled. The recalled products have three clear plastic disc shaped bead chambers, one of which has five orange beads.


The company issued the recall after rattle beads may release from the bead chamber, posing a choking hazard for small children. The company received 42 reports from parents that a piece of the rattle had broken, releasing small beads.


The rattles were sold at major retailers nationwide and online sold after for approximately $7.99.


