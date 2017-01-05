Erweiterte Funktionen

Babcock France Bags Defence Contract For The French Air Force




05.01.17 10:38
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Babcock International Group plc (BAB.L) announced that, following a competitive bid process, France's Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA) has awarded Babcock France a contract to provide and maintain a training platform and related services for the French Air Force.


Babcock noted that the 11-year FOMEDEC contract will provide new training aircraft, related simulators and modernised training facilities for the training of fighter jet crews to be performed by the Air Force itself.


Babcock expects its share of the FOMEDEC contract to be worth over ¤500 million, around half of which relates to the financing of assets for the customer. The contract will start immediately and the first aircraft will be delivered in March 2018.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0009697037 877431 13,86 € 10,34 €
