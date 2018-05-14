BYD stock: A prestigious order

The Chinese technology concern and E-car producer BYD just acquired a presigious order. The order includes 20 E-busses, which are to be used at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This is perfect news, since BYD had to announce a slight decrease in their sales figures.

The newly ordered busses are to replace the older fleet of busses, which are in charge ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.