BYD stock: A prestigious order




14.05.18 19:44
The Chinese technology concern and E-car producer BYD just acquired a presigious order. The order includes 20 E-busses, which are to be used at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This is perfect news, since BYD had to announce a slight decrease in their sales figures.


The newly ordered busses are to replace the older fleet of busses, which are in charge ... Mehr lesen…

