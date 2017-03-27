BT: Openreach Fined £42 Mln By Ofcom, To Compensate Communications Providers

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BT Group":

L, BT) on Monday acknowledged the findings of Ofcom's investigation into the historical use of 'Deemed Consent' by its Openreach business.

The company said Openreach has agreed to compensate Communications Providers outside of BT in full and Ofcom has imposed a fine of 42 million pounds, reflecting the seriousness of the failings.

Ofcom found that Openreach had breached its contractual and regulatory obligations by inadequately and retrospectively applying Deemed Consent between January 2013 and December 2014.

Ofcom also found that Openreach failed to compensate Communications Providers fully after successful appeals against the application of Deemed Consent over the period October 2013 to August 2016. Openreach has already compensated Communications Providers in full for this particular failing, which amounted to less than £1 million.

The compensation payments includes a 30 percent maximum discount for BT admitting its liabilities and agreeing to compensate the affected Communications Providers in full. The precise amount of these compensation payments will result from discussions with the affected Communications Providers outside of BT, but is currently estimated at approximately £300 million.

The regulatory fine and associated compensation payments will be treated as a specific item charge. BT's trading outlook for both 2016/17 and 2017/18 is unchanged.

Ofcom has additionally fined BT 300 thousand for failure to provide accurate and complete information under the Communications Act 2003. BT does not agree with all elements of this particular decision, but has decided to accept it in the interests of reaching a swift and final resolution.

BT said it agrees with the importance of providing accurate and complete information in response to Ofcom's information requests, and that this is central to the integrity of the UK's regulatory regime.

Clive Selley, Openreach CEO, said, "We apologise wholeheartedly for the mistakes Openreach made in the past when processing orders for a number of high-speed business connections. This shouldn't have happened and we fully accept Ofcom's findings."

Openreach and Ofcom are discussing further improvements to the Deemed Consent process which would benefit all parties.

