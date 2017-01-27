BT Group Q3 Pretax Profit Declines; Adj. Underlying Revenue Down 1.5%
27.01.17 08:41
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.
L, BT) reported third-quarter pretax profit of 526 million pounds compared to 832 million pounds, previous year. Reported earnings per share decreased to 3.8 pence from 9.2 pence. Adjusted pretax profit decreased 8% to 826 million pounds from 898 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 6.6 pence compared to 8.7 pence. Adjusted EBITDA was 1.87 billion pounds, up 18%, with underlying EBITDA adjusted for the acquisition of EE was down 8%.
Third-quarter adjusted revenue was 6.13 billion pounds, up 34% from last year. Underlying revenue excluding transit adjusted for the acquisition of EE down 1.5%. For the third-quarter: Mobile pay monthly net additions were 276,000, with churn of 1.1%; Retail broadband net additions were at 83,000, with retail fibre broadband net additions at 260,000.
For 2016/17, BT Group targets: underlying revenue broadly flat, EBITDA of approximately 7.6 billion pounds, and normalised free cash flow of approximately 2.5 billion pounds. For 2017/18, BT Group targets: underlying revenue broadly flat, EBITDA broadly flat, and normalised free cash flow of 3.0 to 3.2 billion pounds.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,634 €
|3,69 €
|-0,056 €
|-1,52%
|27.01./18:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0030913577
|794796
|6,62 €
|3,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,634 €
|-1,52%
|18:09
|Hamburg
|3,62 €
|+0,56%
|08:05
|Hannover
|3,62 €
|+0,56%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|3,655 €
|+0,47%
|15:00
|München
|3,605 €
|+0,14%
|17:35
|Xetra
|3,615 €
|-0,36%
|17:35
|Düsseldorf
|3,612 €
|-0,80%
|16:41
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,63 $
|-0,86%
|18.01.17
|Berlin
|3,603 €
|-1,15%
|18:45
|Frankfurt
|3,605 €
|-1,21%
|18:18