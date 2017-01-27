Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BT Group":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


BT Group PLC Q3 Earnings Drop 8%




27.01.17 08:22
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT_A.

L) released a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings declined to Pound826 million, or Pound0.066 per share. This was down from Pound898 million, or Pound0.087 per share, in last year's third quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to Pound6.13 billion. This was up from Pound4.59 billion last year.


BT Group PLC earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): Pound826 Mln. vs. Pound898 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.0% -EPS (Q3): Pound0.066 vs. Pound0.087 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.1% -Revenue (Q3): Pound6.13 Bln vs. Pound4.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,634 € 3,69 € -0,056 € -1,52% 27.01./18:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0030913577 794796 6,62 € 3,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,634 € -1,52%  18:09
Hamburg 3,62 € +0,56%  08:05
Hannover 3,62 € +0,56%  08:05
Stuttgart 3,655 € +0,47%  15:00
München 3,605 € +0,14%  17:35
Xetra 3,615 € -0,36%  17:35
Düsseldorf 3,612 € -0,80%  16:41
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,63 $ -0,86%  18.01.17
Berlin 3,603 € -1,15%  18:45
Frankfurt 3,605 € -1,21%  18:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...