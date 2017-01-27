BT Group PLC Q3 Earnings Drop 8%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BT Group":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group PLC (BT_A.



L) released a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its earnings declined to Pound826 million, or Pound0.066 per share. This was down from Pound898 million, or Pound0.087 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 33.6% to Pound6.13 billion. This was up from Pound4.59 billion last year.

BT Group PLC earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): Pound826 Mln. vs. Pound898 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.0% -EPS (Q3): Pound0.066 vs. Pound0.087 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.1% -Revenue (Q3): Pound6.13 Bln vs. Pound4.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 33.6%

