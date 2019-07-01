Erweiterte Funktionen
Banco Bradesco Vz - BRE: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
01.07.19 08:03
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name BRBBDCACNPR8 BRE BANCO BRADESCO
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,437 €
|8,48 €
|-0,043 €
|-0,51%
|01.07./09:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BRBBDCACNPR8
|896694
|9,04 €
|4,56 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
