BP Turns To Profit In Q4, Revenues Rise; Maintains Dividend

LONDON (dpa-AFX) -



L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter replacement cost profit was $72 million, compared to last year's loss of $2.23 billion. Replacement cost profit per share was 0.38 cents, compared to loss of 12.16 cents last year. Profit per ADS was $0.02, compared to loss of $0.73 a year ago.

Profit for the period was $497 million, compared to loss of $3.31 billion a year ago.

Underlying replacement cost profit for fourth quarter of 2016 was $400 million, compared with $196 million for the same period in 2015. Underlying replacement cost profit per share was 2.11 cents, compared to 1.06 cents last year. Profit per ADS was $0.13, compared to $0.06 a year ago.

Sales and other operating revenues increased to $51.01 billion from $49.17 billion last year.

Reported production for the fourth quarter, including BP's share of Rosneft's production, was 3,338 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or mboe/d, compared with 3,342mboe/d for the same period in 2015.

BP also announced an unchanged dividend for the quarter of 10c per ordinary share, expected to be paid in March 2017.

BP further said it is moving towards completion of the process for resolving Business Economic Loss claims arising from the 2010 oil spill and amounts to resolve remaining claims are expected to be substantially paid in 2017.

