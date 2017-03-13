BP Shares Rise On Speculation Of A Takeover By Exxon Mobil

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc's shares jumped Friday as the City speculated on a potential takeover by US giant Exxon Mobil Corp.



(XOM).

The U.K.'s Evening Standard reported that Exxon has approached major BP shareholders about a megadeal, pointing out that the two oil majors have top shareholders in common like BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard.

Exxon and BP have declined to comment on the rumors, according to reports.

BP's U.S.-listed shares climbed 2.5% to 34.33. In LSE, BP closed up 16.82 points, or 3.7% at 470.82. Exxon shares fell 0.1% to 81.61.

