Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


BP Shares Rise On Speculation Of A Takeover By Exxon Mobil




13.03.17 03:20
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc's shares jumped Friday as the City speculated on a potential takeover by US giant Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM).


The U.K.'s Evening Standard reported that Exxon has approached major BP shareholders about a megadeal, pointing out that the two oil majors have top shareholders in common like BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard.


Exxon and BP have declined to comment on the rumors, according to reports.


BP's U.S.-listed shares climbed 2.5% to 34.33. In LSE, BP closed up 16.82 points, or 3.7% at 470.82. Exxon shares fell 0.1% to 81.61.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
81,61 $ 81,67 $ -0,06 $ -0,07% 11.03./01:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30231G1022 852549 95,55 $ 80,31 $
Werte im Artikel
5,40 plus
+2,70%
81,61 minus
-0,07%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		76,27 € -1,04%  10.03.17
Berlin 77,23 € +1,38%  10.03.17
Hamburg 77,31 € +1,01%  10.03.17
München 77,26 € +0,78%  10.03.17
Hannover 76,93 € +0,03%  10.03.17
Stuttgart 76,46 € 0,00%  10.03.17
NYSE 81,61 $ -0,07%  10.03.17
Düsseldorf 77,02 € -0,08%  10.03.17
Frankfurt 76,388 € -0,45%  10.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
64 Exxon: Einstieg nicht verpassen. 02.03.17
83 Das Erdöl hat eine goldene Zuk. 22.02.17
4 Das schwarze Gold 11.03.16
1 Exxon Allzeithoch 100 $ übers. 03.01.14
16 Soros kauft Arch Coal (Kohle) . 28.11.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...