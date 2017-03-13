Erweiterte Funktionen
BP Shares Rise On Speculation Of A Takeover By Exxon Mobil
13.03.17 03:20
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc's shares jumped Friday as the City speculated on a potential takeover by US giant Exxon Mobil Corp.
(XOM).
The U.K.'s Evening Standard reported that Exxon has approached major BP shareholders about a megadeal, pointing out that the two oil majors have top shareholders in common like BlackRock (BLK) and Vanguard.
Exxon and BP have declined to comment on the rumors, according to reports.
BP's U.S.-listed shares climbed 2.5% to 34.33. In LSE, BP closed up 16.82 points, or 3.7% at 470.82. Exxon shares fell 0.1% to 81.61.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,61 $
|81,67 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,07%
|11.03./01:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30231G1022
|852549
|95,55 $
|80,31 $
Werte im Artikel
5,40
+2,70%
81,61
-0,07%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|76,27 €
|-1,04%
|10.03.17
|Berlin
|77,23 €
|+1,38%
|10.03.17
|Hamburg
|77,31 €
|+1,01%
|10.03.17
|München
|77,26 €
|+0,78%
|10.03.17
|Hannover
|76,93 €
|+0,03%
|10.03.17
|Stuttgart
|76,46 €
|0,00%
|10.03.17
|NYSE
|81,61 $
|-0,07%
|10.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|77,02 €
|-0,08%
|10.03.17
|Frankfurt
|76,388 €
|-0,45%
|10.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
