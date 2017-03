BNP Paribas Targets More Than 6.5% Growth In Net Income Per Year Till 2020

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BNP Paribas":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BNP Paribas said it plans to generate an average increase in net income of 6.5 percent a year until 2020. Revenue for 2020 is expected to increase by more than 0.5 percent. Cost and income are expected to decline by 3 points.





The company projects low interest rates and MIFID 2 headwinds in 2017 and 2018. Transformation costs for 2017- 2019 is expected to be 0.8 billion euros.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM