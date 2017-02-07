BNP Paribas Q4 Profit Up; Targets Average Profit Growth Over 6.5% Per Year

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BNP Paribas":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.



PK, BNP.L) reported that its net income attributable to equity holders for the fourth-quarter 2016 rose to 1.442 billion euros from 665 million euros in the fourth quarter 2015. Excluding exceptional items, net income was 1.814 billion euros, up by 14.3% compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Non-operating items totalled +5 million euros, compared to -502 million euros in the fourth quarter 2015 which included in particular -993 million euros5 in exceptional goodwill impairments and the 352 million euros capital gain from the sale of the residual stake in Klépierre-Corio.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said, "After the success of its 2014-2016 plan, which allowed to attain the defined targets, the Group now unveils its 2020 business development plan that announces an acceleration of digitalisation and targets an average growth of net income of more than 6.5% per year until 2020.

Revenues for the fourth-quarter totalled 10.656 billion euros, up by 2.0% compared to the fourth quarter 2015. They included the exceptional impact of -18 million euros in Own Credit Adjustment (OCA) and own credit risk included in derivatives (DVA) (+160 million euros in the fourth quarter 2015).

The Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' Meeting the payment of a dividend of 2.70 euros per share to be paid in cash, equivalent to a 45% pay-out ratio which is in line with the objective of the plan.

The Group unveiled the main highlights of its 2017-2020 business development plan.

Looking ahead, the company said headwinds will continue to be strong at the beginning of the period before letting up in 2019-2020. On average, the Group's target is revenue growth above or equal to 2.5% per year in order to raise the ROE to 10% in 2020.

The Group targets an average growth of net income in excess of 6.5% per year for the whole period which will allow, with a 50% dividend pay-out ratio, to grow the dividend by 9% per year on average, and reach a 12% CET1 ratio in 2020.

