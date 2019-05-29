Erweiterte Funktionen



29.05.19 07:19
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA1208311029 BNE BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP.

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,851 € 0,948 € -0,097 € -10,23% 29.05./09:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1208311029 157793 1,30 € 0,090 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,851 € -10,23%  09:13
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,175 $ +36,95%  28.05.19
Stuttgart 0,89 € +8,26%  08:47
Berlin 0,358 € 0,00%  24.05.19
Frankfurt 0,93 € -5,78%  08:00
Düsseldorf 0,7599 € -14,85%  08:11
München 0,90 € -16,82%  08:01
  = Realtime
