Burcon Nutrascience - BNE: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
29.05.19 07:19
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA1208311029 BNE BURCON NUTRASCIENCE CORP.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,851 €
|0,948 €
|-0,097 €
|-10,23%
|29.05./09:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1208311029
|157793
|1,30 €
|0,090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,851 €
|-10,23%
|09:13
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,175 $
|+36,95%
|28.05.19
|Stuttgart
|0,89 €
|+8,26%
|08:47
|Berlin
|0,358 €
|0,00%
|24.05.19
|Frankfurt
|0,93 €
|-5,78%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|0,7599 €
|-14,85%
|08:11
|München
|0,90 €
|-16,82%
|08:01
