BMW Recalls 230,000 Vehicles With Takata Airbags




05.02.17 19:15
dpa-AFX


MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW AG is recalling about 230,000 vehicles in the North America after finding out that those cars might be installed with faulty air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp.


According to the German auto giant, some of the recalled cars and SUVs may have contain defective Takata air-bags that could have been installed as replacements or spare parts when they were repaired. The vehicles' original air-bag modules didn't contain those inflators.


The company has recalled some BMW 3-series cars manufactured between 2000 and 2002, X5-series cars model from 2001 to 2002, and 2001 to 2003 5-series model, according to a safety recall report from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.


Takata inflators have been linked to at least 16 deaths worldwide. The inflators can explode with excessive force and send metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


