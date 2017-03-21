Erweiterte Funktionen

BMW Group FY16 Profit Rises




21.03.17 10:58
dpa-AFX


MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2016 net profit to shareholders increased to 6.86 billion euros from 6.37 billion euros, prior year.

Earnings per share was 10.45 euros compared to 9.70 euros. Profit before financial result, or EBIT, decreased 2.2% to 9.39 billion euros.


Fiscal 2016 revenues were up 2.2% to 94.16 billion euros from 92.17 billion euros, previous year. Automotive revenues increased 1.0% to 86.42 billion euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



