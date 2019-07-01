Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Bank of Nova Scotia":
Bank of Nova Scotia - BKN: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
01.07.19 08:02
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA0641491075 BKN BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,70 €
|47,20 €
|0,50 €
|+1,06%
|01.07./09:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0641491075
|850388
|52,38 €
|43,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|48,44 €
|+1,53%
|09:08
|Stuttgart
|48,07 €
|+2,37%
|09:53
|Berlin
|48,25 €
|+2,12%
|09:15
|München
|48,015 €
|+1,94%
|09:44
|Frankfurt
|47,70 €
|+1,06%
|08:07
|NYSE
|54,35 $
|+0,33%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq
|54,325 $
|+0,29%
|28.06.19
|AMEX
|54,33 $
|+0,28%
|28.06.19
|Düsseldorf
|46,995 €
|0,00%
|08:26
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|20
|Dividende
|21.08.18
|wie ist es möglich
|02.10.10