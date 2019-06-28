Erweiterte Funktionen

Bank of Nova Scotia - BKN: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




28.06.19 07:44
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA0641491075 BKN BK NOVA SCOTIA

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
47,71 € 47,71 € -   € 0,00% 28.06./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA0641491075 850388 52,22 € 42,98 €
Tradegate (RT) 		47,71 € 0,00%  27.06.19
AMEX 54,18 $ -0,04%  27.06.19
NYSE 54,17 $ -0,09%  27.06.19
Nasdaq 54,17 $ -0,09%  27.06.19
München 47,49 € -0,51%  09:08
Berlin 47,325 € -0,74%  09:15
Frankfurt 47,15 € -1,04%  09:15
Stuttgart 47,175 € -1,35%  09:19
Düsseldorf 47,145 € -1,46%  09:12
  = Realtime
