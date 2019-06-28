Erweiterte Funktionen
Bank of Nova Scotia - BKN: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
28.06.19 07:44
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA0641491075 BKN BK NOVA SCOTIA
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,71 €
|47,71 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.06./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA0641491075
|850388
|52,22 €
|42,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,71 €
|0,00%
|27.06.19
|AMEX
|54,18 $
|-0,04%
|27.06.19
|NYSE
|54,17 $
|-0,09%
|27.06.19
|Nasdaq
|54,17 $
|-0,09%
|27.06.19
|München
|47,49 €
|-0,51%
|09:08
|Berlin
|47,325 €
|-0,74%
|09:15
|Frankfurt
|47,15 €
|-1,04%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|47,175 €
|-1,35%
|09:19
|Düsseldorf
|47,145 €
|-1,46%
|09:12
= Realtime
Aktuell
