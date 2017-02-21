BIS Delays Carstens Appointment As Chief

Erweiterte Funktionen


MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of International Settlements delayed the appointment of the Mexico's central bank chief at its helm, thus confirming press reports that the government asked him to remain at his current post amid an inflation surge and heightened uncertainty due to the protectionist policies of the U.

S. President Donald Trump.


"The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements has agreed to a request from Agustin Carstens to postpone the date of his appointment as BIS General Manager by two months to 1 December 2017," the Basel, Switzerland-based BIS said in a statement on Tuesday.


Carstens was originally set to take charge on October 1.


The current BIS Chief Jaime Caruana will continue till November 30, the BIS, known as the bank of the central banks, added.


