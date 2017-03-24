Erweiterte Funktionen
BH Macro Posts Wider Net Investment Loss In FY16
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BH Macro Limited (BHMG.L) reported that the company's NAV per share (on its sterling shares) for the year ended 31 December 2016 gained 5.79% over the year, the best annual performance since 2011. The Group reported a net investment loss of $185.31 million for the period compared to a loss of $98.56 million, prior year. Net realised gain on investments allocated from the Master Fund decreased year-over-year to $43.04 million from $64.31 million.
BH Macro said its Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the fiscal year.
