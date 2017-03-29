Erweiterte Funktionen

BHP WAIO Asset President Says Well-positioned To Continue To Grow Value &returns




29.03.17 08:30
dpa-AFX


MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - At the 20th Annual Global Iron Ore and Steel Forecast Conference, BHP Billiton Western Australia Iron Ore or WAIO Asset President, Edgar Basto, said that while the growth of low-cost seaborne iron ore supply is expected to outpace incremental demand, the company is well-positioned to continue to grow value and returns.


WAIO reported production of 136 million tonnes (100 per cent basis) in the December 2016 half year. The completion of the rail renewal and maintenance program in the last quarter of the 2017 financial year, which is running six months ahead of schedule, coupled with the ramp-up of additional capacity at the Jimblebar mining hub and ongoing productivity improvements, are expected to deliver an increase in WAIO system capacity to 290 million tonnes per annum or Mtpa in the 2019 financial year.


Basto noted that BHP Billiton's new operating model is also supporting improved performance, with additional opportunities identified to improve rail cycle times, truck availability and fuel consumption, as well as to increase equipment reliability and extend equipment life, thereby lowering operating costs further.


"Our Yandi mine, located in the central Pilbara, is currently operating at 80 Mtpa but will be depleted over the next five to 10 years. We are looking at options to replace this production," Basto said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



