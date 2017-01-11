Erweiterte Funktionen

BHP CEO, Chairman Meet With President-elect In New York




11.01.17 03:25
dpa-AFX


MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Executives from BHP Billiton Ltd.

(BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) met with President-elect Donald Trump for talks on the industry, as the incoming administration's pledges to boost infrastructure spending lift metals and producers.


Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mackenzie and Chairman Jacques Nasser met Tuesday in New York with Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to discuss subjects including the global resources sector and BHP's investments in the U.S.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



