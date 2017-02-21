Erweiterte Funktionen

BHP Billiton Turns To Profit In H1 On Higher Revenues




21.02.17 07:17
dpa-AFX


MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.

AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported Tuesday that its first-half attributable profit was $3.20 billion or 60.2 US cents per share, compared to prior year's loss of $5.67 billion or 106.5 cents per share.


Underlying attributable profit was $3.24 billion or 61 US cents per share, compared to last year's $412 million or 7.7 US cents per share.


Underlying EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 65 percent to $9.90 billion.


Revenues increased to $18.80 billion from $15.71 billion last year.


Further, the company said its Board has determined to pay an interim dividend of 40 US cents per share which is covered by free cash flow. This comprises the minimum payout of 30 US cents per share and an additional amount of 10 US cents per share.


Looking ahead, the company said that total copper production guidance for the 2017 financial year is under review as a result of ongoing industrial action at Escondida.


"We are confident in the long-term outlook for our commodities, particularly oil, with markets expected to rebalance in the near-term, and copper where we expect a deficit to emerge in the early 2020s. We have the right settings in place to substantially grow shareholder value," the company said in its statement.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,50 € 16,371 € 0,129 € +0,79% 21.02./08:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000566504 908101 17,61 € 8,75 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,70 € +1,10%  08:08
Düsseldorf 16,65 € +2,30%  08:14
München 16,70 € +1,83%  08:14
Berlin 16,785 € +1,21%  08:09
Stuttgart 16,606 € +0,86%  08:01
Frankfurt 16,50 € +0,79%  08:02
Hamburg 16,20 € 0,00%  20.02.17
Hannover 16,20 € 0,00%  20.02.17
Xetra 16,495 € 0,00%  20.02.17
  = Realtime
