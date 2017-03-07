Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BHP Billiton":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


BHP Billiton Reveals Early Cash Tender Results




07.03.17 08:37
dpa-AFX


MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.

AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced Tuesday the early results of the Maximum Tender Offers as part of its $2.5 billion bond repurchase plan.


BHP Billiton's unit BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited announced the early results of its previously announced tender offers for an aggregate purchase price of up to $863.92 million of its $1.25 billion 3.250% senior notes due 2021, its $1 billion 2.875% senior notes due 2022 and its $1.5 billion 3.850% senior notes due 2023.


The company said it has amended the Maximum Tender Offers to increase the Maximum Tender Offer Cap to $893.92 million from $863.92 million.


According to information provided by Global Bondholders Services Corp., the tender and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offers, $2.12 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and not validly withdrawn.


The pricing of the total consideration for each series of Notes is expect to occur on March 7.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,48 € 15,48 € -   € 0,00% 07.03./09:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000566504 908101 17,67 € 8,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,663 € +1,05%  09:02
Frankfurt 15,53 € +0,81%  08:04
Berlin 15,625 € +0,19%  08:04
Xetra 15,48 € 0,00%  06.03.17
Stuttgart 15,526 € -0,31%  08:02
Düsseldorf 15,525 € -0,48%  08:59
München 15,70 € -0,95%  08:09
Hamburg 15,52 € -1,12%  08:04
Hannover 15,52 € -1,12%  08:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 16,75 $ -4,50%  22.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
366 BHP Billiton - Im Fadenkreuz v. 07:38
628 Minen, Metalle, Rohstoffe, Ener. 05.10.16
14 -- Invest in Australia -- 03.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...