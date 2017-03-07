BHP Billiton Reveals Early Cash Tender Results

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BHP Billiton":

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.



AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced Tuesday the early results of the Maximum Tender Offers as part of its $2.5 billion bond repurchase plan.

BHP Billiton's unit BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited announced the early results of its previously announced tender offers for an aggregate purchase price of up to $863.92 million of its $1.25 billion 3.250% senior notes due 2021, its $1 billion 2.875% senior notes due 2022 and its $1.5 billion 3.850% senior notes due 2023.

The company said it has amended the Maximum Tender Offers to increase the Maximum Tender Offer Cap to $893.92 million from $863.92 million.

According to information provided by Global Bondholders Services Corp., the tender and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offers, $2.12 billion aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and not validly withdrawn.

The pricing of the total consideration for each series of Notes is expect to occur on March 7.

