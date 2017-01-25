BHP Billiton Q2 Total Iron Ore Production Up 9%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BHP Billiton":

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.



AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced that its total iron ore production for the second quarter improved 9 percent to 60 million tonnes. Half-year iron ore production rose 4 percent to 118 million tonnes.

Total petroleum production for the December 2016 quarter decreased by 15 percent to 51.4 MMboe. Copper production for the quarter declined 7 percent.

BHP Billiton also maintanined its full year production guidance for Petroleum, Iron Ore and Coal. Meanwhile, the company lowered its production guidance for Copper to approximately 1.62 Mt, two per cent below prior guidance, reflecting lower volumes now expected at Olympic Dam.

BHP Billiton expects its December 2016 half year underlying attributable profit to include gains related to asset divestments in a range of approximately $150 million to $200 million.

