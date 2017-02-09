Erweiterte Funktionen

BHP Billiton Board Okays Investment In Mad Dog Phase 2 Project




09.02.17 09:11
dpa-AFX


MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.

AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said Thursday that its Board has approved expenditure of US$2.2 billion for its share of the development of the Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico.


BHP Billiton holds a 23.9 per cent participating interest in the Mad Dog field. BP, the operator, holds a 60.5 per cent participating interest, and Union Oil Company of California, an affiliate of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., holds the remaining 15.6 per cent participating interest. During the fourth quarter of 2016, BP sanctioned the Mad Dog Phase 2 project.


Mad Dog Phase 2, located in the Green Canyon area in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, is a southern and southwestern extension of the existing Mad Dog field. The project includes a new floating production facility with the capacity to produce up to 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day from up to 14 production wells. Production is expected to begin in the 2022 financial year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Aktuell
