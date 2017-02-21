Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BHP Billiton":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


BHP Billiton Board Approves Bond Repurchase Plan Of Up To US$2.5 Bln




21.02.17 08:39
dpa-AFX


MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton Ltd (BHP.

AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) said that the Board has approved a bond repurchase plan of up to US$2.5 billion. The plan will target 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 US dollar denominated notes and be funded by BHP Billiton's strong US$14 billion cash position. Early repayment of these bonds will extend the Group's average debt maturity profile and enhance BHP Billiton's capital structure. 


BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited announces offers to purchase up to US$1.95 billion aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest, of the 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023 notes, and the redemption of its US$500 million 2.050% senior notes due 2018.


BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Billiton Limited, said that it is offering to purchase for cash , upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated 21 February 2017, any and all of its outstanding US$1.75 billion 6.500% senior notes due 2019 and its US$1.25 billion 3.250% senior notes due 2021, its US$1 billion 2.875% senior notes due 2022 and its US$1.50 billion 3.850% senior notes due 2023, from holders of any of the Securities.


The company said it will only accept for purchase Maximum Tender Offer Notes up to an aggregate purchase price , excluding accrued interest, that will not exceed an amount equal to US$1.95 billion less the aggregate purchase price (excluding accrued interest) of the Any and All Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Any and All Offer.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,78 € 16,495 € 0,285 € +1,73% 21.02./09:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0000566504 908101 17,67 € 8,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,738 € +1,33%  09:52
Frankfurt 16,999 € +3,84%  08:57
Düsseldorf 16,65 € +2,30%  08:14
Hamburg 16,57 € +2,28%  08:15
Hannover 16,57 € +2,28%  08:15
München 16,74 € +2,07%  09:03
Stuttgart 16,795 € +2,00%  08:35
Xetra 16,78 € +1,73%  09:34
Berlin 16,70 € +0,69%  09:21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
330 BHP Billiton - Im Fadenkreuz v. 09:31
628 Minen, Metalle, Rohstoffe, Ener. 05.10.16
14 -- Invest in Australia -- 03.06.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...