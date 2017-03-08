Erweiterte Funktionen

BHP Billiton Announces Final Pricing Of Maximum Tender Offers




08.03.17 05:28
dpa-AFX


MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - BHP Billiton (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) announced the final pricing of the Maximum Tender Offers as part of US$2.5 billion bond repurchase plan.


BHP Billiton has increased the amount that it will spend repurchasing debt under the Maximum Tender Offers to US$893.92 million. This is in addition to about US$1.085 billion spent repurchasing debt in the Any and All Offer.


As announced previously, the US$500 million 2.050% senior notes due 2018 will also be redeemed as part of the bond repurchase plan.


BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BHP Billiton Limited, announced the pricing of its previously announced tender offers for an aggregate purchase price of up to US$893,918,713.32, excluding accrued interest, of its US$1.25 billion 3.250% senior notes due 2021, its US$1,000,000,000 2.875% senior notesdue 2022 and its US$1.50 billion 3.850% senior notes due 2023.


As of the Early Tender Date, the increased Maximum Tender Offer Cap of US$893.92 million aggregate purchase price excluding accrued interest had been reached.


As previously announced, according to information provided by Global Bondholders Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offers, US$2,119,861,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Date and not validly withdrawn, consisting of US$720.02 million aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Notes, US$642.76 million aggregate principal amount of the 2022 Notes and US$757.10 million aggregate principal amount of the 2023 Notes.


The Maximum Tender Offers will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on 20 March 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



