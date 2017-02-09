BGC Partners Inc. Reports 75% Decline In Q4 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.





The company said its earnings came in at $16.08 million, or $0.06 per share. This was down from $63.41 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $673.2 million. This was down from $674.9 million last year.

BGC Partners Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $16.08 Mln. vs. $63.41 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.06 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Revenue (Q4): $673.2 Mln vs. $674.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.3%

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $65 - $700 Mln

