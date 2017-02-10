BE Aerospace Inc. Profit Advances 2% In Q4

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.02.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BE Aerospace Inc.

(BEAV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $80.4 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $78.6 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $730.4 million. This was up from $659.2 million last year.


BE Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $80.4 Mln. vs. $78.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -Revenue (Q4): $730.4 Mln vs. $659.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
