BE Aerospace Inc. Profit Advances 2% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BE Aerospace Inc.



(BEAV) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line totaled $80.4 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $78.6 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $730.4 million. This was up from $659.2 million last year.

BE Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $80.4 Mln. vs. $78.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.3% -Revenue (Q4): $730.4 Mln vs. $659.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.8%

