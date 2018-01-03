BE A GLOBAL CITIZEN - act with passion and compassion

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Citizen":

Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer launch a new Centre for GlobalCitizens to empower young people.Wien (ots) -Today Ban Ki-moon, (UN Secretary-General from 2007-2016) and Dr.Heinz Fischer, (Federal President of Austria from 2004-2016)offcially inaugurated the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens inVienna at a ceremony at the Federal Chancellery of Austria, at theinvitation of the Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Mr.Sebastian Kurz.After an encouraging message sent by current UN Secretary GeneralAntónio Guterres, former UNSG Ban Ki-moon said "We are 7,6 billionpeople globally. Half of the world is women - half of the world isunder 25 years of age. There are billions of people underprivileged,marginalized, jobless and hopeless. To peacefully empower them,particularly women and the youth has to be our top priority toadvance humanity".Mr. Ban Ki-moon highlighted in the presence of members of theAustrian government, including Austrian Foreign Minister KarinKneissl and more than 100 members of the diplomatic corps, high-levelrepresentatives of the Vienna based International Organizations, andrepresentatives from NGOs, academia and young aspiring leaders that"We can only empower those in need, if each and every one of us actswith passion and compassion as a global citizen."Building on the legacy of their previous roles, the Centre wasfounded by the former UN Secretary-General and the former Presidentof Austria and will focus on providing women and young people with agreater say in their own destiny and a greater stake in their owndignity. The Centre will work within the framework of the UNSustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") and the Universal Declarationof Human Rights. It will have affiliated offices in the Republic ofKorea at Yonsei University and is planning to have an affiliatedoffice in the Middle East."The Ban Ki-moon Centre?s focus on the future of young people,especially women, is extremely important. We need to make sure thatthe young generation all over the world has a real perspective for adecent life. I am sure that the Ban Ki-moon Centre will be a strongpartner for international efforts in this regard", said SebastianKurz, Federal Chancellor of Austria."Young people and especially young women are vital to resolvecurrent local and global challenges", said Dr. Heinz Fischer drawingattention to the global need for the eradication of poverty andilliteracy, the fight against gender inequality, radicalization andyouth unemployment."A global citizen is someone who self-identifies first andforemost not as a member of a State, a tribe or a nation, but insteadas a member of the human race, looking beyond the narrow scope ofnational or personal interests. It is global citizens who supportsolutions to today ?s global challenges", said Monika Froehler,Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Ban Ki-moon Centre.By assisting in efforts to reduce the numbers of young peopledying prematurely every year, by examining and presenting solutionsto de-escalate conflicts and maintain peace, by supportingeducational programs ranging from youth mentoring projects to sports,and by providing special support to young women and encouragingacademic institutions to integrate global citizenship issues intotheir curricula, the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens wants todo its share in building a brighter future for all and contribute tothe implementation of the SDGs.The Centre will not duplicate but complement ongoing efforts,based on a high-level strategy to be adopted in February at the nextBoard meeting in Korea at the margins of the Winter Olympic Games inFebruary. The Centre is located in Vienna and will incrementallybuild capacity as funds become available.Currently the Ban Ki-moon Centre is supported by the governmentsof Austria, Korea and Kuwait and by a high-level Board of individualsand organizations such as the International Olympic Committee,UNESCO, the UN Foundation, the Alexander Bodini Foundation, theJunior Chamber International, FIA, the NGO Global Citizen, RELXGroup, Rotary International and many more.Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon concluded his speech bysaying "Today marks the beginning of a journey and I call on themembers of the largest generation of youth in history to confrontchallenges and consider what we can do to resolve them. We all haveto work together to set our world on course for a better future. Toleave no one behind."Notes to EditorsThe Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens is an independentnon-profit organization and registered as an Association underAustrian law. It was founded in 2017 by Ban Ki-moon, formerSecretary-General of the United Nations and Dr. Heinz Fischer, formerFederal President of Austria. It filed an application forQuasi-International-Organization status (QIO) in Austria.Rückfragehinweis:Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizenswww.bankimooncentre.orgpublic relationse-mail: pr.bkmcentre@outlook.comphone: +43 676 676 5300Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/30754/aom*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHERINHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***Original-Content von: Ban Ki-Moon Centre for Global Citizens, übermittelt durch news aktuell