BD Updates FY17 Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced, as reported, the company now expects full fiscal year earnings per share to be between $7.90 and $8.00. On a currency-neutral basis, the company is raising fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share to $9.70 to $9.80, an increase from previously issued guidance of $9.62 to $9.72. Including the incrementally negative estimated impact from foreign currency, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be between $9.35 and $9.45.

As reported, the company expects fiscal 2017 revenues to decrease 3.5 to 4.0 percent, primarily due to the divestiture of the Respiratory Solutions business.



This is a reduction in previously issued guidance of a decrease of 3.0 to 3.5 percent due to the incrementally negative estimated impact from foreign currency. The company continues to estimate that revenues for the full fiscal year 2017 will increase 4.5 to 5.0 percent on a comparable, currency-neutral basis that excludes Respiratory Solutions and other divestitures that closed in fiscal year 2016.

As reported, earnings per share for the first quarter were $2.58, compared with $1.06 in the prior-year period. The company said this represents an increase of 143.4 percent and is primarily due to a litigation reserve reversal following a favorable appellate antitrust ruling. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.33, compared with $1.96 in the prior-year period.

BD reported quarterly revenues of $2.922 billion for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2016. This represents a decrease of 2.1 percent from the prior-year period revenues due to the divestiture of the Respiratory Solutions business that was completed in October 2016. On a comparable, currency-neutral basis, first quarter revenues grew 6.1 percent.

