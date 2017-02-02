Erweiterte Funktionen

BCE Raises Annual Dividend By 5.1%




02.02.17 14:02
dpa-AFX


OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, BCE Inc.

(BCE.TO, BCE) raised its common share dividend. The company noted that the higher dividend for 2017 is fully supported by projected growth in free cash flow.


BCE said its annualized common share dividend will increase 5.1 percent, or 14 cents per share, from $2.73 to $2.87. This is effective with BCE's first quarter 2017 dividend payable on April 15, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2017.


