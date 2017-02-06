BCC Survey: Sterling Weakness To Lift Cost Base, Push Up Prices

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The recent decline in the value of sterling is squeezing domestic sales margins and lifting the cost base of U.



K. businesses, the latest International Trade Survey from the British Chambers of Commerce showed Monday.

According to the survey based on the responses of nearly 1,500 businesses, about 44 percent said the currency devaluation is having a negative impact on the domestic sales margins.

The effect is more diverse on export margins with 25 percent reporting a positive and 22 percent posting a negative impact, suggesting the fall in value of the pound may be helping some exporters, while it is also hurting others.

Further, the survey showed that 68 percent of businesses expect the fall in the value of sterling to lift their cost base over the coming year.

Away from prices, the survey showed that nearly half of businesses do not currently manage currency risk.

Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said, "The depreciation of Sterling in recent months has been the main tangible impact that firms have had to grapple with since the EU referendum vote."

"Currency fluctuations aren't something in the UK government's direct control, and they are likely to continue as the Brexit transition unfolds," Marshall added.

