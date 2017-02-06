Erweiterte Funktionen


BCC Survey: Sterling Weakness To Lift Cost Base, Push Up Prices




06.02.17 12:03
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The recent decline in the value of sterling is squeezing domestic sales margins and lifting the cost base of U.

K. businesses, the latest International Trade Survey from the British Chambers of Commerce showed Monday.


According to the survey based on the responses of nearly 1,500 businesses, about 44 percent said the currency devaluation is having a negative impact on the domestic sales margins.


The effect is more diverse on export margins with 25 percent reporting a positive and 22 percent posting a negative impact, suggesting the fall in value of the pound may be helping some exporters, while it is also hurting others.


Further, the survey showed that 68 percent of businesses expect the fall in the value of sterling to lift their cost base over the coming year.


Away from prices, the survey showed that nearly half of businesses do not currently manage currency risk.


Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said, "The depreciation of Sterling in recent months has been the main tangible impact that firms have had to grapple with since the EU referendum vote."


"Currency fluctuations aren't something in the UK government's direct control, and they are likely to continue as the Brexit transition unfolds," Marshall added.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:52 , dpa-AFX
Newell Brands, Inc. Announces 158% Increase [...]
12:51 , dpa-AFX
Hasbro Inc. Bottom Line Advances 18% In Q4
12:50 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street Set To Open Higher
12:48 , dpa-AFX
German Engineering Industry Orders Drop 2% [...]
12:45 , dpa-AFX
Express Scripts Report: U.S. Drug Spending U [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...