BCC Lifts UK Growth Outlook On Household Spending

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British Chambers of Commerce upgraded the UK growth outlook for this year citing an upward revision to UK GDP growth data in the final quarter of 2016, and stronger than expected levels of consumer spending.





Gross domestic product was forecast to expand 1.4 percent instead of 1.1 percent this year. Growth of 0.4 percent was expected in the first quarter of 2017.

However, the projection for 2018 was trimmed slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent. The think tank published its first forecast for 2019 of 1.5 percent growth.

The BCC cautioned that faster levels of inflation and increased anxiety around the Brexit negotiations could result in more muted growth. However, if resilience in consumer spending continues, growth levels could be bolstered, the agency noted.

Inflation was forecast to breach the Bank of England's 2 percent target this quarter, with companies facing higher input costs, which will be passed through to consumers.

Consumer prices are forecast to advance 2.4 percent in 2017, 2.7 percent in 2018 before slowing to 2.5 percent in 2019. This was higher than the previous forecast of 2.1 percent and 2.4 percent for 2017 and 2018, respectively.

"The imbalances in the economy continue to leave the UK increasingly exposed to economic shocks," Suren Thiru, head of economics at the BCC, said.

"While household consumption's contribution to UK GDP growth is likely to decrease over the near term, the slight improvement in investment and trade prospects over the same period is not expected to be enough to prevent a slowdown in overall growth," he added.

