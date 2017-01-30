BCC: Europe To Remain Major Export Market Despite Brexit Vote

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK companies said they continue to regard Europe as an important trading partner, results of the survey conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce showed Monday.





Around 76 percent of respondents currently sell and 73 percent source goods and services in the EU market, the International Trade Survey said.

The findings showed that over a 36 percent of responding businesses plan on putting more resources into exporting to the European market over the next five years.

"Although the likely outcome of the Brexit negotiations remains unclear, businesses still see Europe as a primary market for both selling and sourcing inputs - even after the UK leaves the EU," Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said.

