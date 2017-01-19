BB&T Corporation Announces 18% Rise In Q4 Profit
19.01.17 12:09
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $592 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $502 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.73 billion. This was up from $2.52 billion last year.
BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $592 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,318 €
|42,689 €
|0,629 €
|+1,47%
|19.01./13:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0549371070
|884233
|45,65 €
|26,69 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,889 €
|0,00%
|12.01.17
|Stuttgart
|43,307 €
|+1,91%
|08:05
|Berlin
|43,31 €
|+1,67%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|43,28 €
|+1,63%
|09:18
|Frankfurt
|43,318 €
|+1,47%
|08:03
|München
|43,32 €
|+1,00%
|08:00
|NYSE
|46,20 $
|0,00%
|18.01.17