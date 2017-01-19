BB&T Corporation Announces 18% Rise In Q4 Profit

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BB&T":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $592 million, or $0.72 per share. This was higher than $502 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $2.73 billion. This was up from $2.52 billion last year.

BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $592 Mln. vs. $502 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $2.73 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.3%

