BBA Aviation Posts FY Pre-tax Loss; Names David Crook As Group Finance Director

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation Plc.



(BBA.L), an aviation support and aftermarket services provider, reported a pre-tax loss for fiscal 2016.

For the year, the Group's statutory loss before tax was $164.6 million, compared to profit of $95.3 million last year. Underlying profit before tax grew to $266.1 million from $170.0 million last yuear.

Unadjusted loss per share was 9.6 cents compared to profit of 11.6 cents last year. Adjusted earnings per share, on a reported basis, increased to 21.1 cents from 20.1 cents in the previous year.

Group revenue for the year rose 25 percent to $2.57 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

The company's board has proposed a final dividend of 9.12 cents per share, up 5 percent on an underlying basis.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident of good growth in 2017.

In a separate statement, the company said that Mike Powell, Group Finance Director, has resigned in order to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer of Wolseley plc and will be leaving the Group on 31st May 2017.

The company has appointed David Crook, currently Group Financial Controller, to the position of Group Finance Director and to the Board with effect from 1st June 2017. David Crook has served as Group Financial Controller since joining BBA Aviation in April 2015.

