Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "BBA Aviation":
 Aktien    


BBA Aviation Posts FY Pre-tax Loss; Names David Crook As Group Finance Director




01.03.17 08:56
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation Plc.

(BBA.L), an aviation support and aftermarket services provider, reported a pre-tax loss for fiscal 2016.


For the year, the Group's statutory loss before tax was $164.6 million, compared to profit of $95.3 million last year. Underlying profit before tax grew to $266.1 million from $170.0 million last yuear.


Unadjusted loss per share was 9.6 cents compared to profit of 11.6 cents last year. Adjusted earnings per share, on a reported basis, increased to 21.1 cents from 20.1 cents in the previous year.


Group revenue for the year rose 25 percent to $2.57 billion from $2.13 billion last year.


The company's board has proposed a final dividend of 9.12 cents per share, up 5 percent on an underlying basis.


Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident of good growth in 2017.


In a separate statement, the company said that Mike Powell, Group Finance Director, has resigned in order to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer of Wolseley plc and will be leaving the Group on 31st May 2017.


The company has appointed David Crook, currently Group Financial Controller, to the position of Group Finance Director and to the Board with effect from 1st June 2017. David Crook has served as Group Financial Controller since joining BBA Aviation in April 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,572 € 3,559 € 0,013 € +0,37% 01.03./08:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B1FP8915 A0LEAP 3,67 € 2,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,73 $ +7,80%  13.02.17
Berlin 3,578 € +0,65%  08:09
Frankfurt 3,572 € +0,37%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...