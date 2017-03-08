BATM FY16 Loss Narrows, Says Optimistic In Outlook

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.03.17 09:23
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (BVC.

L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2016 loss before tax was $661 thousand, narrower than last year's loss of $11.35 million. Loss per share was 0.27 US cents, compared to loss of 3.29 US cents a year ago.


Revenues in 2016 decreased to $90.4 million from $97.1 million a year ago, mainly due to a reduction in sales in the Networking and Cyber division.


Looking ahead, the company said its Board looks to the future with increased confidence.


The company said it remains optimistic in its outlook due to the visibility of revenues from contracts already signed as well as growth in the Bio-Medical division.


